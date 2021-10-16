Group offering frightening fun while supporting good cause

A local group is offering up a frightening fun time while supporting a good cause. Brhett Vickery joins FOX6 WakeUp from the Walk of Terror in East Troy.

About Walk of Terror (website)

Looking for a way to combine community service and holiday fright, Jeff and Vicki began the annual tradition that is the Walk of Terror.

From 2015-2020, the walk was transformed from a single archway to a shocking maze of fears and frights that make your hair stand on end!



The NEW terrifying surprises of the 2021 Walk of Terror - 'Freak Show' are sure to make your skin crawl, so don't miss out!