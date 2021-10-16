Expand / Collapse search

Group offering frightening fun while supporting good cause

The Walk of Terror in East Troy

EAST TROY, Wis. - A local group is offering up a frightening fun time while supporting a good cause. Brhett Vickery joins FOX6 WakeUp from the Walk of Terror in East Troy. 

Why should people come to the Walk of Terror?

Brhett talks with ghouls, learns how they are helping others and getting involved in the WOT

About Walk of Terror (website)

Looking for a way to combine community service and holiday fright, Jeff and Vicki began the annual tradition that is the Walk of Terror. 

Behind the scenes at Walk of Terror

From 2015-2020, the walk was transformed from a single archway to a shocking maze of fears and frights that make your hair stand on end!

The NEW terrifying surprises of the 2021 Walk of Terror - 'Freak Show' are sure to make your skin crawl, so don't miss out!

Tour the Walk of Terror

Brhett shows us a bit of what is in store at Walk of Terror.