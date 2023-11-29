Little Switzerland opens for ski season

As cold weather blows in, ski hills come to life.

Little Switzerland Ski Area opened on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and crews worked 24/7 to create the perfect base of snow for opening day.

"There’s a lot of moving parts," co-owner Mike Schmitz said. "We are moving water through pipelines and cold temperatures. We have a lot of snow."

Schmitz said their snow machines run when the temperature is below 28 degrees. This year, they added more snow, making guns and a new pump house.

"Even if those warm temps come, we are not going to have any issues," Little Switzerland marketing director Brandon Wagner said.

It's a day that skiers and snowboarders have been waiting for.

"We are stoked for opening day," skier Bill Potter said. "We have been waiting for several weeks."

This year, Little Switzerland is adding a new conveyor lift for beginners to ease their way up the mountain.

"My husband is a pro, and I'm more of a novice, but we all have fun," skier Kristen Potter said.

But whether you're a beginner or pro, you can learn from some of the best to hit the slopes.

"It’s a great place to learn, it’s one of the top in the Midwest," Wagner said.

And as much as it's about skiing and snowboarding, Little Switzerland said it really comes down to one thing.

"We like to focus on an overall family experience," Wagner said. "It’s just a great atmosphere overall."

Currently, about 50% of the runs are open to the public. Crews are already working on packing snow on other hills and expect to be running a full capacity soon.