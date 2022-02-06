Expand / Collapse search

Little Switzerland offers winter fun for all ages

By
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

SLINGER, Wis. - Little Switzerland is the place to be this winter, whether you’re a veteran skier or looking to learn how to shred the slopes.

Little Switzerland can be a family destination year-round, but in the winter, it’s an extra special place to be. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can learn from some of the best to hit the slopes.

"We have advanced skiers and riders at all different levels, but many people learn to ski and snowboard here," said Rick Schmitz, co-owner. "There's not a day that goes by that we walk past a customer that’s maybe been skiing here for 20 years and say they remember learning here."

Little Switzerland hosts many events throughout the year. Two of them taking place on Feb. 12th benefit a good cause.

"We have our Big Air for Care and our Cheese Shred," said Schmitz. "It's two events rolled into one, and the proceeds from these events raise money for ALS Wisconsin, as well as raise money for a local family, the Harringtons, that are battling ALS in their family."

As much as skiing is a sport, at Little Switzerland, it's all about the community.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Skiing and snowboarding is a huge part," said Schmitz. "It’s the center of it all, but it's really about the community and being with people on the snow."

Sheriff investigating officer-involved shooting in Madison
article

Sheriff investigating officer-involved shooting in Madison

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Madison's far east side.

State AG races become litmus test for GOP election claims
article

State AG races become litmus test for GOP election claims

Seats for attorneys general are up in 30 states this year. Some of the most likely to attract heavy spending will be in political battlegrounds such as Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin, states that again are expected to play outsized roles in the 2024 presidential contest.