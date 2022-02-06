Little Switzerland offers winter fun for all ages

Little Switzerland is the place to be this winter, whether you’re a veteran skier or looking to learn how to shred the slopes.

Little Switzerland can be a family destination year-round, but in the winter, it’s an extra special place to be. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can learn from some of the best to hit the slopes.

"We have advanced skiers and riders at all different levels, but many people learn to ski and snowboard here," said Rick Schmitz, co-owner. "There's not a day that goes by that we walk past a customer that’s maybe been skiing here for 20 years and say they remember learning here."

Little Switzerland hosts many events throughout the year. Two of them taking place on Feb. 12th benefit a good cause.

"We have our Big Air for Care and our Cheese Shred," said Schmitz. "It's two events rolled into one, and the proceeds from these events raise money for ALS Wisconsin, as well as raise money for a local family, the Harringtons, that are battling ALS in their family."

As much as skiing is a sport, at Little Switzerland, it's all about the community.

"Skiing and snowboarding is a huge part," said Schmitz. "It’s the center of it all, but it's really about the community and being with people on the snow."