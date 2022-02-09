Listeria infections linked, packaged salads produced by Dole

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is working with state and federal partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to packaged salads produced by Dole.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 17 people in 13 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria. Thirteen people have been hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Wisconsin has one laboratory-confirmed death linked to this outbreak.

All recalled packaged salads were produced by Dole and sold under multiple brands including: Ahold, Dole, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, President’s Choice, and Simply Nature.

Products include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits, and many other types of salads in bags or clamshells with "Best if used by" dates from 11/30/2021 through 01/09/2022.

Product lot codes begin with the letter "B," "N," "W," or "Y" in the upper right-hand corner of the package. The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website has more information about recalled products.