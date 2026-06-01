Lake Michigan beach access; Lion's Den Gorge hikers blocked

The Brief Hikers at Lion’s Den Gorge Nature Preserve said new signs, rope and a trail camera are blocking a longtime beach route north toward Port Washington. A park caretaker said the signs were not put up by the park, but by a private property owner. Marquette University law professor David Strifling said beach access questions involving private property could take years to resolve in court.



A walk along Lake Michigan is now being restricted near Lion’s Den Gorge Nature Preserve.

Local perspective:

Hikers said they recently noticed signs, rope and a trail camera blocking a route they have long used to walk north along the beach toward Port Washington.

Michael Bleau said he has come to love the route and was surprised to see "private property" and "no trespassing" signs along the beach.

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"I love hiking. I love being in nature," he said. "It’s a beautiful place to come unwind when you need some time to yourself; all my life it’s been open access there. I was kind of shocked."

The park caretaker said the signs were not put up by the park, but by a private property owner. It is unclear why they were placed there.

What they're saying:

David Strifling, an associate professor at Marquette University Law School and director of the Water Law and Policy Initiative, said the issue depends on where a person is walking.

"It can be scary to see those ‘no trespassing’ signs and cameras, but if you’re below the ordinary high watermark and in the water, no question you’re not trespassing," said Strifling.

Public access to a privately owned beachfront is already being challenged in court.

"It’s a difficult question. People pay a lot of money to enjoy it," Strifling said. "So, the courts are going to have to sort this out."

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Bleau hopes the issue is resolved soon. For now, he said he plans to take a new path as long as the signs remain in place.

"I find it disheartening. You know?" Bleau said. "I think it goes against the greater interest in letting everyone enjoy these public spaces."

Dig deeper:

A Shorewood man is currently challenging the law after he was cited for walking north of Atwater Beach. He said he wants to appeal the case all the way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Strifling said it could take years for a decision to be made.