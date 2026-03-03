Lincoln Memorial Drive sewer project in Milwaukee; what you need to know
MILWAUKEE - Drivers who frequent Lincoln Memorial Drive headed south into Milwaukee may notice one of the two lanes is shut down to traffic for a brief stretch.
Lincoln Memorial Drive sewer work
What we know:
The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has begun work on a sanitary sewer replacement. It is impacting southbound traffic from Lake Drive to roughly Bradford Beach.
Only one southbound lane is impacted. Northbound traffic is unaffected.
A post on the DPW Milwaukee Facebook page says the work will also impact the following:
- Closure of westside parking lanes in the project area
- Closure of westside sidewalks in the project area
- Closure of Ravine Road
The closures are expected to remain in place until the project is complete sometime in June.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Department of Public Works.