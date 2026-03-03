Expand / Collapse search

Lincoln Memorial Drive sewer project in Milwaukee; what you need to know

By
Published  March 3, 2026 6:25pm CST
Traffic
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Southbound traffic is reduced to a single lane from Lake Drive to Bradford Beach for a sanitary sewer replacement.
    • The project has closed Ravine Road, as well as the westside sidewalks and parking lanes within the work zone.
    • The Milwaukee DPW expects the restrictions to remain in place until the project is completed in June 2026.

MILWAUKEE - Drivers who frequent Lincoln Memorial Drive headed south into Milwaukee may notice one of the two lanes is shut down to traffic for a brief stretch. 

Lincoln Memorial Drive sewer work

What we know:

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has begun work on a sanitary sewer replacement. It is impacting southbound traffic from Lake Drive to roughly Bradford Beach. 

Only one southbound lane is impacted. Northbound traffic is unaffected.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A post on the DPW Milwaukee Facebook page says the work will also impact the following:

  • Closure of westside parking lanes in the project area
  • Closure of westside sidewalks in the project area
  • Closure of Ravine Road

The closures are expected to remain in place until the project is complete sometime in June. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Department of Public Works.

TrafficMilwaukeeNews