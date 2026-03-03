Lincoln Memorial Drive sewer project in Milwaukee; what you need to know

article

The Brief Southbound traffic is reduced to a single lane from Lake Drive to Bradford Beach for a sanitary sewer replacement. The project has closed Ravine Road, as well as the westside sidewalks and parking lanes within the work zone. The Milwaukee DPW expects the restrictions to remain in place until the project is completed in June 2026.



Drivers who frequent Lincoln Memorial Drive headed south into Milwaukee may notice one of the two lanes is shut down to traffic for a brief stretch.

Lincoln Memorial Drive sewer work

What we know:

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has begun work on a sanitary sewer replacement. It is impacting southbound traffic from Lake Drive to roughly Bradford Beach.

Only one southbound lane is impacted. Northbound traffic is unaffected.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A post on the DPW Milwaukee Facebook page says the work will also impact the following:

Closure of westside parking lanes in the project area

Closure of westside sidewalks in the project area

Closure of Ravine Road

The closures are expected to remain in place until the project is complete sometime in June.