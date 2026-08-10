Lincoln Avenue School fire; investigation findings, demolition update

The Brief Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Aaron Lipski will provide an update on the origin and cause of the fire. Officials will outline the next steps for demolishing the historic 109-year-old facility. MPS will detail the temporary relocation plan.



Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, and MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius on Monday, Aug. 10 will provide an update on Lincoln Avenue School.

During a press briefing at 9 a.m., they will release the findings from the Milwaukee Fire Department's investigation into the June 30 fire that destroyed Lincoln Avenue School.

Lincoln Avenue School fire

What we know:

Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Aaron Lipski will provide an update on the origin and cause of the five-alarm fire that destroyed the 109-year-old facility.

Additionally, city and school leaders will detail plans for the building's demolition, outline support resources for financial recovery, and announce the temporary relocation plan for K3–5th grade students to Casimir Pulaski High School for the upcoming school year.

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Aftermath of fire that destroyed Lincoln Avenue School in Milwaukee

June 30 fire

The backstory:

More than 100 firefighters responded to the five-alarm fire back on Tuesday, June 30.

Milwaukee fire officials say the building is a total loss after both the roof and floor collapsed.

Milwaukee Public Schools officials say the school didn't have sprinklers.

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