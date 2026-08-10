Lincoln Avenue School burglary; 3 charged, accused of stealing copper

The Brief Three men face felony burglary charges for breaking into a vacant Milwaukee school to steal copper. Investigators ruled the June 30 fire at Lincoln Avenue School was accidental. Police say they caught the men inside the building with saws, picks, headlamps, and a getaway car.



Three people are now facing charges after investigators say they tried stealing from the fire-damaged Lincoln Avenue School. It has sat empty since late June.

The burglary happened last Thursday, Aug 6. Police responded to the vacant building after security spotted something suspicious. Prosecutors say the men were found with saws, picks and headlamps.

Lincoln Avenue School fire

What we know:

"It’s just empty. Memories are gone," Dulce Sanchez, a parent, said.

For more than a month, the Lincoln Avenue School has sat vacant at the corner of 18th and Lincoln.

"Just get saddened because of the school. How it’s just there," Sanchez said.

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Families see it as a reminder of what used to be, and the fire that took it all away.

Officials say on June 30th chemical-soaked rags sparked massive flames. Monday, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipsky announced it was all an accident.

"We find that nobody acted with intent or purpose to cause this fire," Lipsky said.

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Burglary charges

What we know:

The news comes on the same day three men were charged with trying to steal what was left behind. Soe Hla, Eh Pu Jaw, and Lah Tah were all charged in connection to a burglary at the vacant school.

Three men charged

Police were called on Thursday after security spotted flashlights inside the building. A criminal complaint explains one man was found hiding inside a storage room, another underneath stairs, and a third was sleeping inside what investigators say was a getaway car.

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"Just to think people go in or try to even break in like what are you trying to get?" Sanchez said.

Police say the men admitted they broke in to steal copper and other items to sell. Neighbors want people to stay away as long as the vacant building is standing.

"What are you going to get out of that?" Sanchez said.

The men are currently in the Milwaukee County Jail. They face felony burglary charges. They are expected in court Tuesday.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.