Lightning strikes lead to structure fires in Summit, Lac La Belle

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Lightning strikes caused two separate structure fires in Waukesha County late Thursday afternoon, June 11.

According to the Western Lakes Fire Department, firefighters responded to not one, but two fires reportedly caused by lightning strikes.

One fire (pictured) happened in a small structure on Sunset Drive in the Village of Summit (on the shore of Golden Lake). That structure appears to have burned down to a charred frame.

Credit: Lake County Earthworks

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Another lightning strike caused a structure fire on Lac La Belle Drive in the Village of Lac L Belle.

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