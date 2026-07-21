Leon Terrace bridge over Little Menomonee River closing long-term

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The Brief WisDOT is notifying drivers about a long-term closure of the Leon Terrace bridge over the Little Menomonee River in Milwaukee. Beginning Friday, July 17, traffic control devices and signage will be placed. Motorists are encouraged to use nearby alternate routes to get around the closure.



The Leon Terrace bridge over the Little Menomonee River in Milwaukee is closing long-term, according to WisDOT.

What we know:

Crews will set up barriers and detour signs on Friday, July 17, closing the road from Mill Road to south of Green Tree Road until further notice.

Access to nearby residences, and the Oak Leaf Trail will be maintained.

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The closure also includes the Leon Terrace entrance and exit ramps to WIS 145.

Motorists are encouraged to use nearby alternate routes to get around the closure