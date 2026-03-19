All lanes on WIS 67 are closed in both directions between Genesee Lake Road and US Highway 18 (Sunset Drive) near Summit in Waukesha County due to law enforcement activity.

Western Lakes Fire District said in a Facebook post they are "assisting law enforcement units with an active emergency situation in the Village of Summit near the incident between Hwy 67 and Griffith Road. Please remain clear of this area."

Law enforcement activity shuts down portion of WIS 67 near Summit

Law enforcement activity shuts down portion of WIS 67 near Summit

Law enforcement activity shuts down portion of WIS 67 near Summit

A media staging area is being set up at Western Lakes FD Pabst Farme in Oconomowoc. FOX6 is working to learn when a press briefing will take place.

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FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.