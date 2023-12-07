Milwaukee police shooting; 51st and Hampton, 2 hospitalized

An investigation is underway following a police-involved shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Dec. 7. It happened near 51st and Hampton. Two suspects, ages 19 and 22, were taken to the hospital. Two officers have been placed on administrative duty.

According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, around 3:17 a.m. officers spotted a stolen vehicle wanted in connection to a shooting. Police attempted a traffic stop near 91st and Silver Spring. The vehicle did not stop – and a pursuit ensued.

51st and Hampton, Milwaukee

Officers deployed stop sticks near 68th and Hampton. The fleeing vehicle crashed near 51st and Hampton. Two occupants in the vehicle fled. A foot pursuit ensued.

"Early information indicates one of the suspects was carrying a visible firearm and refused to drop the weapon, despite multiple verbal commands from the police," said Chief Norman.

At approximately 3:22 a.m., multiple shots were fired near 51st and Hampton. A firearm was recovered in close proximity to a suspect at the scene. A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The officers involved in the incident are a 26-year-old man with eight years of experience and a 27-year-old man with two years of experience. Both officers will be placed on administrative duty.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident. The Waukesha Police Department will be the lead law enforcement agency in this investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There were no other reported injuries.

51st and Hampton, Milwaukee

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Waukesha Police Department at 262-534-3831.