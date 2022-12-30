Langlade County fatal crash; alcohol believed to be factor, officials say

article

The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a 59-year-old man and injured a 60-year-old man, both from Deerbrook, Wisconsin, on Thursday evening, Dec. 29.

Officials say the wreck happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on County Highway H at Lloyd Creek Road in the Town of Vilas. Sheriff's officials say a 40-year-old Oconomowoc man was driving a vehicle northbound on County Highway H – when his vehicle struck a westbound vehicle that had failed to stop at a stop sign on Lloyd Creek Road.

All persons in the Oconomowoc man's vehicle were not transported for injuries. However, the driver and passenger of the westbound vehicle were taken to Langlade Aspirus Hospital. The passenger of the westbound vehicle, the 59-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver, the 60-year-old man, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit was requested to assist in this case. Officials say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

The victim's name is being withheld until family is notified.