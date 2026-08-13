Pavement damage on I-894; lanes closed near Howard Avenue
MILWAUKEE COUNTY - The three right lanes on northbound I-41/894 near Howard Avenue in Milwaukee County are closed due to pavement damage.
Lanes closed
What we know:
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, crews investigating distressed pavement on northbound I-894 uncovered a faulty, abandoned underground utility structure.
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What they're saying:
"WisDOT teams and contractors have been on site resolving the issue. We hope to have the work completed, and the lanes reopened by tomorrow (8/14). The project team thanks the traveling public for their patience and understanding as we make the necessary repairs," the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.