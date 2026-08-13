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Pavement damage on I-894; lanes closed near Howard Avenue

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Traffic
Published August 13, 2026 12:04 PM CDT
Published August 13, 2026 12:04 PM CDT
Lanes closed on I-894 near Howard; distressed pavement
Lanes closed on I-894 near Howard; distressed pavement

Lanes closed on I-894 near Howard; distressed pavement

The three right lanes on northbound I-41/894 near Howard Avenue in Milwaukee County are closed due to pavement damage. 

The Brief

    • Pavement damage has shut down lanes on northbound I-894.
    • While investigating distressed pavement on northbound I-894, WisDOT discovered a faulty, abandoned utility structure underground.
    • WisDOT teams and contractors have been on site resolving the issue.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY - The three right lanes on northbound I-41/894 near Howard Avenue in Milwaukee County are closed due to pavement damage. 

Lanes closed

What we know:

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, crews investigating distressed pavement on northbound I-894 uncovered a faulty, abandoned underground utility structure.

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What they're saying:

"WisDOT teams and contractors have been on site resolving the issue. We hope to have the work completed, and the lanes reopened by tomorrow (8/14). The project team thanks the traveling public for their patience and understanding as we make the necessary repairs," the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

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