Green Bay firefighters responded to a fire at Lambeau Field on Tuesday afternoon, March 3.

What we know:

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to the stadium just before 2:20 p.m. Fire alarms were going off inside and, when they arrived, firefighters found and extinguished a fire.

The emergency response appeared to be concentrated on the south end of the stadium, based on WLUK-TV footage of the scene. Cameras also showed a charred and melted container outside.

What we don't know:

At this time, fire officials have not said what caused the fire, whether anyone was injured or how much damage was caused.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.