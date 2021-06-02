Lakefront Brewery releases non-alcoholic version of Riverwest Stein

article

Lakefront Brewery has released a non-alcoholic version of Riverwest Stein.

"Trends in the marketplace continue to shift. Currently, folks are looking for a refreshing, low to no alcohol beverage, so we formulated a non-alcoholic version of our flagship, Riverwest Stein," says Lakefront Brewery President, Russ Klisch. "We’re thrilled with the result of our Riverwest Stein N/A and feel it’s the best tasting N/A craft on the market."

Riverwest Stein NA is sold in 12-ounce, six-pack cans and is found wherever you buy Lakefront Brewery products.

