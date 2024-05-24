Lakefront Brewery to purchase Kenosha's 'Public Craft Brewing Co.'

article

Lakefront Brewery announced on Friday, May 24 its intent to acquire Public Craft Brewing Co., located in the heart of downtown Kenosha.

Lakefront Brewery President Russ Klisch said in a news release he does not intend to change the name of Public Brewing because the "brand is established, positive, and will work hand-in-hand with the Lakefront brand."

The release says similar to Lakefront, Public is in a historical building that has recently undergone renovations with all new bathrooms, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC.

Officials said Lakefront and Public share the same beer distributor, CJW, which distributes in Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth Counties. Public Brewing is the only packaging brewery in CJW's territory and is considered CJW's hometown brewery.

"This opportunity has come to us upon the retirement of the Public Brewing ownership," said Klisch. "We look forward to the opportunity to serve the Kenosha area great beer, great food, and great times. Cheers!"