Lakefront Brewery Black Friday beer back for 2021

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Lakefront Brewery announced on Wednesday, Nov. 3 that it is bringing back the gold standard in beer releases on Black Friday. 

A news release says the doors officially open at 8 a.m., but customers can line up as early as the night before. Lakefront’s food truck, the CurdWagon, will start serving food at 5:30 a.m. – serving breakfast favorites from breakfast burritos and croissant sandwiches to apple fritters and almond kringles. 

Three different Black Friday beers will be available for purchase: 

  • 2021 Black Friday Imperial Stout – Deep and rich, chocolate and vanilla, with bourbon warmth and American oak notes. This year is smooth, not hot, although is boasts a 15.5% alcohol by volume. Less than 4,000 bottles available.
  • 2021 Imperial Brown Ale – This was made with Montmorency cherries and aged in Wollersheim Distillery bourbon barrels. Need a fur coat for the cold? This liquid will do perfectly. 14.6% alcohol by volume. Less than 1,000 bottles available.
  • 2021 Holiday Spice Ale – This big ale was brewed with honey, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and orange peel. Aged in brandy barrels, this liquid is 13% alcohol by volume. Less than 1,000 bottles available.

Packaged in 4-packs, each bottle sells for $20 (limited to 16 bottles per person).

