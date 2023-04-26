Lake Park: Musical Mondays, Wonderful Wednesdays lineup

article

The lineup for Lake Park’s 2023 Musical Mondays and the Wonderful Wednesdays series were announced Wednesday, April 26.

The 2023 season marks the 25th anniversary of Lake Park Friends’ Musical Mondays series. All performances will be held at the Lake Park Summer Stage, near the park playground. Shows are free of charge.

Musical Mondays

Shows are 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. The series is geared for music lovers of all ages and features a wide range of musical genres.

July 10: Black Cow. Top Milwaukee musicians reel in the jazzy side of Steely Dan with their own takes on records like Aja.

July 17: Feufollet. Young, vibrant Southwest Louisiana band starts with Cajun, honky-tonk, and string-band music and blasts off from there.

July 24: Jamie Breiwick Quintet (Featuring Abigail Riccards). Songs from the Great American Songbook brought to life by hard-swinging A-list Milwaukee jazz musicians and a featured vocalist.

July 31: Toty Ramos Sextet. Playing jazz with a Latin tinge, the Milwaukee guitarist / arranger’s new group continues where his storied La Chazz ensemble left off.

Aug. 7: R&B Cadets. Revered Milwaukee super group featuring headliners Paul Cebar, Robin Pluer, John Sieger and Juli Wood playing a dance-inducing blend of originals and obscure covers.

Aug. 14: JigJam. Multi-award-winning quintet from the heart of the Irish midlands blending the best of traditional Irish music with bluegrass and Americana.

Aug. 21: Bon Bon Vivant. Genre-bending New Orleans band blending singer-songwriter, jazz-inspiration, Americana and up-tempo indie dance rock that pays homage to the bawdy New Orleans sound.

Aug. 28: Robbie Fulks. Grammy-nominated performer and songwriter whose career spans Americana, folk, rock and more, on the road with a new album, "Bluegrass Vacation."

Wonderful Wednesdays

Shows are 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The series is aimed at children and their families.

July 12: Main Street Song & Dance Troupe. Enjoy a Disney-themed performance by this nonprofit show choir, comprised of a talented group of teens 12-18 years old.

July 19: Duke Otherwise. Madison-based guitarist, singer, tap dancer & wacky wordsmith with his full band.

July 26: Little Miss Ann. Award-winning Chicago folk rock kids’ musician with a fun, interactive educational song list.

August 2: Fox and Branch. Their dynamic mix of old-time music, original songs and family folk music appeals to children and adults, giving everyone a chance to actively participate.

August 9: Susan Salidor. Award-winning children’s music composer and performer who has won multiple awards including several Parents’ Choice Awards and an Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Award. She is joined onstage by Matt Yanny-Tillar.

August 16: Ms. Jen and the Jellyfish. Ms. Jen will have audiences up and moving to the "kindie rock" musical stylings of the Jellyfish, featuring songs and teachers from the Music for Aardvarks’ Milwaukee family music classes.

Florentine Opera's Mozart in the Park

Show is from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.