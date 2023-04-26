Lake Express Ferry bike drive; donors get round-trip fare in 2023

article

The Lake Express Ferry announced on Wednesday, April 26 that it will again be collecting bikes this year to support recreation and good health in the community with its annual bike drive this Friday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lake Express Terminal, 2330 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee.

Lake Express will provide a complimentary round-trip passenger ticket to the first 500 donors who bring in a gently used bicycle to the Lake Express terminal.

Donated bikes will be distributed as part of the annual Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers Bike Day, scheduled for June 17th at Kosciuszko Park, S. 9th Street & W. Lincoln Avenue.

NOTE: There is a limit of one certificate per household. Donors will receive a certificate by mail, redeemable for one round-trip classic cabin ticket, a $187 value.

Since 2010, Lake Express has collected more than 5,000 bicycles that have been distributed through organizations in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, and internationally.

Lake Express begins its travel season on Friday, May 5. More information about the Ferry’s schedule and ticket information can be found at lake-express.com.