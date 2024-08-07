Lake Country Fire & Rescue short staffing comprising response times

In emergency situations, every second counts.

Lake Country Fire & Rescue said response times have been compromised by staffing shortages. The fire department serves seven communities, and recently demonstrated why those seconds matter for these communities.

"It’s really to go through the anatomy of a call, what happens from start to finish," Fire Chief Matthew Fennig said. "Show them what it’s like when we’re in a race against time, because fire doubles every 30 seconds."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The fire department has been sounding the alarm about shortages, as part-time employees have been dwindling.

"Putting them in dangerous situations unnecessarily is hazardous to their health, it’s hazardous to the organization and it’s hazardous to the community," Fennig said.

Oftentimes, crews are responding to a structure fire with just two people. When that happens, the firefighters can't even enter the building until four are on the scene.

Data shows when fire crews are fully staffed with four people responding to a home fire it’s about seven minutes faster, or 30% quicker than when there’s two-person crews.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"It’s very stressful for the staff," said Mary Altschaefl, Lake Country Fire and Rescue Commission. "We need to increase funding for our own personal safety."

A simulated demonstration showing an eye-opening reality.

The fire chief said the Lake Country Fire & Rescue is in a better spot than it was two years ago thanks to referenda, but he said more funding is needed to fully staff for the long term.