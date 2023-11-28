Kwik Trip voluntary cantaloupe recall, possible salmonella

article

Kwik Trip issued a voluntary recall Monday, Nov. 27 for fruit cups and trays that may contain cantaloupe contaminated with salmonella, according to the FDA.

The recall includes 6-ounce fruit cups and 16-once fruit trays containing TruFresh cantaloupe. The items have sell-by dates ranging from Nov. 4 through Dec. 3. Products were distributed to Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Stop-N-Go, Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery, and Tobacco Outlet Plus convenience stores in the states of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois and South Dakota.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the fruit cup and tray products listed above to date, per the recall notice. Consumers with questions may contact Kwik Trip at 608-781-8988.

The voluntary recall is related to the expanded TruFresh recall.

According to the FDA, salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience serious but less severe symptoms. In rare instances, the FDA said infection can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infection, endocarditis and arthritis.







