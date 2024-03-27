Kwik Trip bagged milk discontinued beginning in May

Kwik Trip announced on Wednesday, March 27 that it has made the decision to discontinue the sale of Nature’s Touch bagged milk across all stores beginning in May.

Bagged milk has been a part of Kwik Trip’s product lineup for more than 40 years. But a news release says "guest preferences and purchasing patterns have indicated a substantial declining demand for this product compared to milk sold in jugs."

John McHugh, Vice President of Kwik Trip External Relations said the following in a statement:

"We acknowledge that changes in product availability can impact customer routines and preferences. We remain committed to assisting guests during this transition. Our Marketing Department has contacted those groups who had special promotional coupons for bagged milk and have offered a new solution with our other milk offerings. This is an end to a product that was associated with the Kwik Trip brand for many years, but after evaluating the need and cost for new equipment to replace our antiquated bagged milk equipment, and the decreased customer demand, we made the tough decision to discontinue Nature’s Touch milk in the bag."