Krystal Tucker remembered; Brownstone Social Lounge shooting victim

A candlelight vigil was held at Brownstone Social Lounge on Water Street on Tuesday evening, Feb. 15. It is the location where Krystal Tucker was shot and killed last Thursday.

Krystal Tucker

According to police, the circumstances of the incident appear to be argument related.

The other victims were both 23-year-old Milwaukee men who suffered a single gunshot wound each. One was transported by fire department personnel to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. The other went to the hospital and is also expected to survive.

The Brownstone Lounge is centered around some of downtown's biggest hotspots, like the Milwaukee Public Market just a block away.

The business carves out space for young professionals, and people of color. But people who work there say a person turned away at the door because of their age shattered that sense of safety.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.