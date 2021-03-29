Kroger commits $1M to fund for victims, survivors of warehouse shooting

article

Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., announced on Monday, March 29 a donation of $1 million from The Kroger Co. Foundation to seed the Roundy’s Oconomowoc Distribution Center Victims and Survivor’s Fund. That fund will support the needs of victims, families, survivors, and the community affected by the recent Roundy’s Oconomowoc Distribution Center tragedy.

The National Compassion Fund will administer the fund. One hundred percent of the donations will go directly to survivors and victims of this tragedy.

Meanwhile, Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market and Mariano’s stores are offering customers ways to donate to the Roundy’s Oconomowoc Distribution Center Victims and Survivor’s Fund.

Starting Monday, customers can easily and quickly support the fund in the following ways:

text to give at 243725 – keyword: RoundysStrong Generous associates, customers and other partners who want to help can give directly at https://www.gofundme.com/roundys-victims-fund or

Register donations raised via Round Up, now thru April 30, at Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, and Mariano’s stores will be directed to the Fund from the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.

Contributions made to this Fund are tax-deductible.

