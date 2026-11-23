The Brief Hektor Avdyli, a 21-year-old Kosovo citizen, was extradited to the U.S. and appeared in federal court in Milwaukee on Nov. 20. Prosecutors say he sold stolen credit card data on dark web forums. The FBI says it secretly bought over 27,000 stolen credit card numbers from him. Investigators say a hard drive recovered in the case held about 2.7 million payment card numbers and about 300 people in the dataset had Wisconsin addresses.



A man from Kosovo has been extradited to Wisconsin, where he'll face charges in a federal cybercrime case involving roughly 2.7 million payment card numbers, officials announced Monday.

Extradition brings case to Wisconsin

In court:

Federal prosecutors say Hektor Avdyli was extradited from Kosovo to face charges in the Eastern District of Wisconsin tied to selling stolen credit card information online, so the people who bought it could commit fraud.

Timeline:

A sealed federal indictment was returned in Milwaukee in October 2025. In July, Kosovar authorities arrested Avdyli at the request of the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice. On Nov. 20, he appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge William Duffin in Milwaukee.

Hektor Avdyli, 21, of Kosovo.

Duffin ordered that Avdyli be detained pending trial. The indictment includes four wire fraud counts, two access device fraud counts and two aggravated identity theft counts.

What investigators say they found

Big picture view:

Court documents say Avdyli used various aliases on online criminal forums to advertise and sell stolen credit card information and related personal details. Prosecutors say he claimed he secretly stole that information from shopping websites using malicious software.

By the numbers:

As part of the investigation, the FBI covertly bought more than 27,000 stolen credit card numbers and related personal information from the seller. Records say that dataset included card numbers, CVVs, names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses, and about 300 people listed had Wisconsin addresses.

Agents also say one hard drive recovered in the investigation held about 2.7 million payment card numbers, including credit cards, debit cards and gift cards, along with associated personal information.

Agencies leading the investigation

What we know:

The FBI Milwaukee Field Office investigated the case. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs and Kosovo authorities helped with Avdyli’s arrest and extradition, and the U.S. Marshals Service helped transport him to the United States. Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Proctor is prosecuting the case.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, there is nothing remotely unusual about American consumers having their identities and financial information stolen online, often by foreign actors. It happens countless times every day, and that theft costs American consumers billions of dollars," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Schimel said in a statement. "Today marks an exceptional event in which we have apprehended an alleged foreign cybercriminal in possession of an enormous amount of payment card information belonging to innocent consumers; and we have that suspect in custody on American soil to face prosecution."

"FBI Milwaukee worked across international borders to target the criminal actor behind a cybercrime scheme that enabled fraud against the American people to include citizens of Wisconsin," FBI Milwaukee Special Agent in Charge Alan Karr said in a statement. "The FBI is committed to combatting cyber fraud schemes and will continue to collaborate with our local, state, federal, and international partners to dismantle and disrupt these criminals at home and abroad. Justice knows no boundaries; it will find you."

Avoiding scams

What you can do:

Schimel also shared a warning to shoppers ahead of the holiday season. He warned people to be vigilant when shopping online, and offered some tips to protect your information.

"Be careful with whom you share your personal information. Only provide it to known vendors you trust. Only provide the minimal information necessary to complete a transaction successfully, other than when necessary to make an online purchase. Protect your personal information and avoid broadcasting it in places online where criminals may be trolling. Don't put your personal information on social media," said Schimel.

"Pay attention to your credit card statements and other account balance information. Be on the lookout for purchases or withdrawals that you do not recognize or that seem suspicious. Take steps to verify them and promptly notify financial institutions and law enforcement if you suspect fraud. Change your passwords regularly and don't share them with other people. We believe these are particularly important reminders as we come into the holidays."