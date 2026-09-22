The Brief Racine police have arrested two suspects in the homicide of Koreem Ozier. The police chief named the two suspects, and jail records show they're booked on charges of intentional homicide and aiding a felon. Ozier was "a beloved member of the community" who leaves behind a young daughter.



Racine police have arrested two suspects in a Sunday shooting that killed Koreem Ozier, Police Chief Alex Ramirez said Tuesday.

Homicide investigation

The backstory:

The shooting near 12th and Memorial happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. Police said Ozier was involved in a fight with another man and was shot in the chest. The 27-year-old was rushed to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

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What we know:

Police interviewed a "person of interest" and arrested that person, a 23-year-old man, on related charges Monday. Police Chief Alex Ramirez announced the arrest of a second person on Tuesday.

Koreem Ozier

One suspect was arrested on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, and the other was arrested on a charge of aiding a felon. Ramirez named Collin Wallace and Justin Millard as the two suspects.

Dig deeper:

Racine County Jail records show 24-year-old Collin Wallace was booked on a first-degree intentional homicide charge on Tuesday, and 23-year-old Justin Millard was booked on an aiding a felon charge Monday.

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What we don't know:

Police have referred those criminal charges to the Racine County District Attorney's Office for review. It's not clear when charges will be filed in circuit court.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video related to the shooting can call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the P3 app.

Collin Wallace, Justin Millard (Racine County Jail)

Koreem Ozier

What they're saying:

In a statement on social media after the shooting, Racine Mayor Cory Mason described Ozier as "a beloved member" of the community. Loved ones described Ozier as the "golden child" and said he leaves behind a young daughter.

"Basketball one thing, he loved his daughter and he wanted to make an impact on the whole world, but he wanted to make an impact on Racine, too," said Lo, a close friend.

Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect new information from police.