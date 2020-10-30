Kohl’s to open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday

Kohl’s announced Thursday, Oct. 29 plans to open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 with increased health and safety measures in place to promote a safe shopping environment for customers and associates.

Kohl’s stores nationwide will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, and the company plans to make Black Friday Week deals available both on Kohls.com and in-store to allow customers to shop however they feel most comfortable this holiday.

“This year, we’ve evolved our strategies to reflect changing consumer behavior, and Kohl’s plans for the holiday season are no exception,” said Jon Grosso, executive vice president, director of stores. “Safety and convenience are more important than ever and we know customers will continue to take advantage of Kohl’s online and omnichannel conveniences, including contactless shopping options this season. While holiday shopping may look and feel different this year, I am confident customers will continue to see Kohl’s as a destination for a safe, seamless shopping experience.”

Additionally, shoppers can take advantage of Kohl’s new contactless Drive Up service.

Here’s how it works:

Kohl’s now offers contactless Drive Up at most stores. Customers can simply drive up and park in a designated parking spot at their local Kohl’s, and an associate will place their Kohls.com order directly into their trunk or backseat when they’re ready.

To take advantage of the convenience of Kohl’s Drive Up service, online shoppers can select “Free Store Pickup” when adding items to their Kohls.com cart.

Shoppers will then receive an email from Kohl’s indicating that the order is ready at their local Kohl’s store. Once at the store, shoppers can pull into dedicated parking spaces for Drive Up orders with their email handy.

When shoppers have arrived at the store, they tap “I’m Here” in their email confirmation or pickup pass text to let the store know they are ready. A Kohl’s associate will bring their order to the car and place it in the trunk or back seat.

Customers also have the option of selecting In-Store Pick Up if they prefer to enter the store to pick up their online orders. Most Drive Up and In-Store Pick Up orders will be ready within two hours or less this holiday.

Don’t forget! Customers can visit their local Kohl’s store to return eligible Amazon items, without a box or label, for a free return. Kohl’s will package and send returned items to Amazon returns centers on behalf of customers. It’s free, convenient and available to everyone.