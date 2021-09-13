Expand / Collapse search

Kohl’s hiring nearly 1K in Milwaukee this holiday season

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Kohl’s announced on Monday, Sept. 13 that it is recruiting for a variety of positions with seasonal associate openings across stores, distribution centers, and e-commerce fulfillment centers, including nearly 1,000 open roles in the Milwaukee area. 

Kohl's also plans to host two national hiring events Sept. 16-18 and Oct. 21-23 where candidates can receive a job offer on the same day of their interview.

In addition to competitive wages, flexible scheduling, and store discounts, hourly store, distribution center and e-commerce fulfillment center associates will be eligible to receive a bonus ranging from $100 to $400 for working with Kohl’s through the holiday season.

Interested candidates can view open positions in their area and apply today at Careers.Kohls.com or by texting APPLY to 24508.

