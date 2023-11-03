Kohl's downtown Milwaukee store opens; ribbon cutting ceremony

Kohl's opened its downtown Milwaukee location on Friday, Nov. 3. A ribbon cutting was held prior to the store opening.

Kohl’s CEO, Tom Kingsbury, and Milwaukee Mayor, Cavalier Johnson spoke at the event.

Customers will be able to enjoy 35,000 square feet of shopping – that includes a 2,500 square foot Sephora at Kohl’s shop featured prominently at the Wisconsin Avenue entrance.

Kohl's, downtown Milwaukee

There are three entrances to the store – the entrance on Wisconsin Ave., and entrance from the 3rd Street Market Hall, and from the elevator that leads to the parking structure on Vel Phillips Avenue.

Officials say the store is filled with an assortment of merchandise to fit the needs of the downtown shopper. There will be a localized assortment of Milwaukee products from brands, Milwaukee Home (drinkware, holiday ornaments, pet, and accessories) and Home by Homefield (apparel including tees and hoodies)

Conveniences include self-pick up, self-checkout and Amazon Returns.