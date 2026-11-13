Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School students serve Thanksgiving meals

article

The Brief Students at Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School helped prepare Thanksgiving meals for the community a little early. The school held the Annual Thanksgiving Lunch on Friday, Nov. 13. The school offers a culinary program and internship to some of the older teens.



Thanksgiving is right around the corner. But students at Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School in Wauwatosa are serving plates a little early. Not only are they serving the community, but these teens are cooking the entire meal themselves.

It's part of the school's annual Thanksgiving Lunch on Friday, Nov. 13.

Culinary program

What To Know:

The school offers a culinary program and internship to some of the older teens.

Staff say the school recently renovated its decades-old kitchen for the program.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Both students and staff say the program is a unique opportunity for those involved.

"A lot of kids, in the inner city, they don't have anything like this so bringing it to a predominately black school is big," said student Trueman McGee.

"We just want to build strong men that can go out into our community and be extremely productive. How do you stop brain drain, how do you stop all the factors that are impacting our men in our city and this is one way to do it?" asked Assistant Principal Shawn Sprewer.

Staff members say the kids don't only cook for their school — they also cater out to different events in the area.