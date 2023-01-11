Killer whale found dead on Florida beach

A 21-foot orca whale has died after officials said it stranded itself on a Flagler County beach on Wednesday morning.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted video to Facebook of the killer whale that was found beached on the shore south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast.

Crews from Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute and Flagler County Government are working to move the whale. Jungle Hut Road is closed during this time. The sheriff's office is asking residents to please avoid the area.

Viewers on Facebook said the video is heartbreaking.

MORE NEWS:

Heartwarming video: Doggy ‘daycare’ bus in Alaska goes viral on TikTok

Portillo's opens second Central Florida location

FAA lifts ground stop on US flights after nationwide system failure; normal air traffic resumes

"Poor baby. I hope we find out why it was here and what was wrong with it," one Facebook viewer said.

"This is so upsetting," another person wrote.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Flagler Co. Sheriff's Office

According to SeaWorld, while killer whales can be found around the world, they are much more common in highly productive areas of cold-water upwelling including the Pacific Northwest, along northern Norway's coast in the Atlantic, and the higher latitudes of the Southern Ocean. In addition to being found in colder water, killer whales also have been seen in warm water areas such as Florida.