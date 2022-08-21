Missing teen Kiely Rodni's body allegedly found by volunteers

A team of volunteer divers claims it has found the body of Kiely Rodni near where the missing 16-year-old was last seen in Truckee two weeks ago.

The discovery has not been confirmed yet by the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the law enforcement agency that has led the official search for Kiely. However, the sheriff's office said it's aware of the claim and will speak about the case Sunday.

"WE JUST FOUND KIELY RODNI," dive team Adventures with Purpose said on its Facebook account Sunday.

Kiely was found in her submerged car in Prosser Lake, the post said.

"Car is upside down in only 14' of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside," the post said.

Kiely was last seen August 6 at a party at the Prosser campground in Truckee with several hundred young people.

They added that her family was notified and that law enforcement was on their way to the scene.

The group was volunteering this weekend in the search for the teen.