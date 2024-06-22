Kiel Foundry damaged by fire; started in ceiling, cause undetermined

article

The Kiel Fire Department was dispatched to the Kiel Foundry on Park Avenue for a structure fire on Friday, June 21.

They were dispatched to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. after a citizen reported that fire alarms were sounding from the outside of the building and smoke was visible from the roof.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from the roof of the building.

The building had a working sprinkler system that assisted in fire suppression efforts. The fire was deemed under control approximately 30 minutes into the incident.

The origin of the fire was in the ceiling of the building. The cause is still under investigation and is undetermined.

There were no injuries reported. There is no estimate on property damage at this time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Kiel Fire Department was assisted by the Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center, Kiel Police Department, Kiel Fire Department Ambulance Service, Elkhart Lake Fire Department, New Holstein Fire Department, Plymouth Fire Department, Glenbeulah Fire Department, St. Anna Fire Department, St. Nazianz Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Kiel Department of Public Works.