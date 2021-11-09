‘Kids, Take it Outside’ campaign encouraging kids to minimize screen time

It's no secret we've all been spending more time looking at screens lately. But what impact is that having on our kids? Jill Van Calster, the CEO and President of Hear Wisconsin, and Courtney Murphy -- the health manager of Prevent Blindness Wisconsin, join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the "Kids, Take it Outside" campaign.

Tips for protecting vision in children:

20/20 Rule: For every twenty minutes of screen time, look at an object that is 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This will help your eyes reset

Blink: While working on a digital device, ensure you are blinking regularly This can help prevent eye strain and dry eye.

Spend Quality Time Outdoors: Time away from screens helps us use outdistance eye muscles too. Sunlight also helps release dopamine into the body which can prevent myopia in children. Don't Forget your UV-A and UV-B-protected sunglasses!

Tips for protecting your child's hearing:

