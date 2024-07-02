Kewaskum US 45 resurfacing project; construction begins July 8

article

A $2.59 million resurfacing project along US 45 in the Village of Kewaskum has been approved by the state.

Payne and Dolan, Inc. is the prime contractor for the project, which will take place on US 45 between westbound County H and westbound WIS 28.

Construction is scheduled to begin July 8.

Improvements

All pavement within the project limits will be resurfaced with asphalt.

Traffic signal upgrades at US 45 intersections with County H and WIS 28 east.

Improve curb ramps to meet ADA standards.

Traffic Impacts

US 45 will be closed and detoured.

One lane of southbound US 45 will remain open to local traffic only.

WIS 28 will be closed and detoured.

A news release says access to residences and businesses will be maintained during construction.

Work is scheduled for completion in fall 2024.