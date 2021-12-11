Kentucky tornado: Gov. fears dozens dead after storm hits candle factory

Tornadoes and severe weather ripped through multiple states late Friday, leaving behind catastrophic destruction and killing at least six people. The death toll was expected to rise Saturday, with the governor in Kentucky fearing dozens could be dead after the storm struck a candle factory.

Storms also hit an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas.

Thunderstorms started erupting Friday after sunset and triggered numerous tornado warnings across at least seven states, FOX Weather reported. Meteorologists from National Weather Services offices will survey damage paths on Saturday, but initial reports from the Storm Prediction Center indicate more than two dozen tornadoes impacted states from Arkansas to Kentucky.

Here is a look at where the severe weather hit across the country:

Kentucky tornadoes

In Kentucky, several buildings collapsed during the severe weather that struck Mayfield, said Sarah Burgess, a trooper with the Kentucky State Police.

She said several people were trapped inside a damaged candle factory and that a shift was ongoing when the storm hit.

"The entire building is essentially leveled," she said.

Many people were feared dead at the factory, where Gov. Andy Beshear called the situation "tragic" at a news conference Saturday morning.

"There were about 110 people in it at the time that the tornado hit it," Beshear said. "We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up 70 to 100."

The governor added, "It’s very hard, really tough, and we’re praying for each and every one of those families."

The governor was expected to provide updates alongside other emergency personnel at an 11 a.m. briefing Saturday.

Video from FOX Weather’s Will Nunley shared on social media showed the devastation. Debris was strewn about the road, including what looked to be a destroyed tractor.

Farther east in Bowling Green, Western Kentucky University said on Twitter that emergency crews were assessing significant storm damage and that no injuries were immediately reported. However, the school called off commencement ceremonies that were planned for Saturday because the campus was without power.

"It’s obvious we had major wind damage," said Ronnie Ward, a Bowling Green police spokesman, in a telephone interview.

Rescue efforts in Bowling Green and elsewhere were hampered by debris strewn across roads. Ward said numerous apartment complexes in Bowling Green had major structural damage, and some factories had collapsed during the storms.

"Right now we’re focusing on the citizens, trying to get to everybody that needs us," Ward said.

Collapsed Amazon facility in Ilinois

At least one person died after severe weather struck an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, police Chief Mike Fillback told reporters Saturday morning.

The roof of the building was ripped off and a wall about the length of a football field collapsed.

Two people at the facility were taken by helicopter to hospitals in St. Louis for treatment, Fillback said. The chief did not know of their conditions.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the damage was caused by straight-line storms or a tornado, but the National Weather Service office near St. Louis reported "radar-confirmed tornadoes" in the Edwardsville area at around the time of the collapse. Edwardsville is about 25 miles east of St. Louis.

About 30 people who were in the building were taken by bus to a nearby police station for evaluation.

Early Saturday, rescue crews were still sorting through the rubble. Fillback said the process could take several more hours. Cranes and backhoes were brought in to help move debris.

"The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now," Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a written statement Friday night. "We’re assessing the situation and will share additional information when it’s available."

Nursing home tornado in Arkansas

A tornado struck the Monette Manor nursing home in Arkansas on Friday night, killing one person and trapping 20 people inside as the building collapsed, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told The Associated Press.

Five people had serious injuries, and a few others had minor ones, he said. The nursing home has 86 beds.

Day said another nursing home about 20 miles away in Truman was badly damaged but no injuries were reported. The residents were being evacuated because the building is unsafe.

St. Louis, Missouri tornado

Emergency management believes a tornado was responsible for destroying homes and businesses outside of St. Louis, FOX Weather reported.

Workers at a National Weather Service office had to take shelter as a tornado passed near their office in Weldon Spring, Missouri, about 30 miles west of St. Louis. One person died and two others were injured in building collapses near the towns of Defiance and New Melle, both just a few miles from the weather service office.

Tennessee storm deaths

Three storm-related deaths were confirmed in Tennessee, said Dean Flener, spokesman for the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Two of the deaths occurred in Lake County, and the third was in Obion County — both in the northwestern corner of the state.

This developing story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.