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Kenosha Water Utility: Diluted wastewater discharged into sewer system

By
Published  April 17, 2026 11:31am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Brief

    • The Kenosha Water Utility released diluted wastewater into Lake Michigan on Wednesday to prevent residential property damage from flooding.
    • Recent heavy rainfall totaling 2.78 inches over 48 hours overwhelmed the sanitary sewer system's capacity, officials said.
    • The one-hour bypass occurred at 89th Street and 17th Avenue and was reported to the Wisconsin DNR.

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Water Utility announced on Friday, April 17, that it discharged diluted wastewater into the storm sewer system and ultimately into Lake Michigan.

Diluted wastewater discharged

What we know:

Officials said on Wednesday, the utility had to bypass excessive flow from the sanitary sewer collection system in an effort to prevent property damage to homes. The bypass event began at 7 a.m. and ended at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Diluted wastewater was discharged into the storm sewer system and ultimately into Lake Michigan. The location of the sewer bypass was at the intersection of 89th Street and 17th Avenue.

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The news release says over a 48-hour period, the City of Kenosha received 2.78 inches of rain with already saturated ground as a result of recent rain events earlier in the month of April. 

All bypasses are reported by the Kenosha Water Utility to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

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The Source: Information in this post was provided by the City of Kenosha.

Severe WeatherKenoshaNews