Kenosha Water Utility: Diluted wastewater discharged into sewer system
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Water Utility announced on Friday, April 17, that it discharged diluted wastewater into the storm sewer system and ultimately into Lake Michigan.
Diluted wastewater discharged
What we know:
Officials said on Wednesday, the utility had to bypass excessive flow from the sanitary sewer collection system in an effort to prevent property damage to homes. The bypass event began at 7 a.m. and ended at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
Diluted wastewater was discharged into the storm sewer system and ultimately into Lake Michigan. The location of the sewer bypass was at the intersection of 89th Street and 17th Avenue.
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The news release says over a 48-hour period, the City of Kenosha received 2.78 inches of rain with already saturated ground as a result of recent rain events earlier in the month of April.
All bypasses are reported by the Kenosha Water Utility to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the City of Kenosha.