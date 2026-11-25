The Brief A therapy mini horse named Malibu visits assisted living facilities in Kenosha and Racine counties. Owner Kadean Kendall started the visits in July through her nonprofit, Malibu and Miracles. Malibu has already completed 22 visits to bring joy to residents.



You can usually hear Malibu before you see her because of the clomping noise her hooves with stylish shoes make. Then, when people see her, claps and smiles fill the room.

Malibu is a therapy mini horse who makes visits around the Racine and Kenosha county areas.

Meet Malibu

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"Everyone just perked right up, you know, to have the horse come inside, and we got to pet him and that made us happy and smiley," Rhonda Merten, a resident at the assisted living facility Malibu was visiting, said.

Kadean Kendall has owned Malibu for seven years, and now she brings Malibu on visits to assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

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"It's something different, something you don't see every day," Kendall said. "I feel like she can tell when someone needs extra love and she kind of just cuddles up next to them and I think she gets something from it as well."

Malibu is a very busy girl. She started doing this in July and she has already done 22 visits. Whenever she enters a room, it fills with smiles.

"I think that's my favorite part is kind of the shock value of you walking in, because they really can't believe it that they're actually getting a horse to visit them," Kendall said.

Malibu and Miracles

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Kendall runs these visits through her nonprofit, Malibu and Miracles.

"I like the way they scratch her nose and her nose goes up and down," Susan Miethke, a resident, said. "And I just get to talk, see how old she is. I didn't know that horses lived to be 40."

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A long life to clomp toward many hands eager to pet and be the highlight of people’s days.

"She's just super sweet," Kendall said. "She loves people, she loves pets, and she likes to visit, so I thought this is kind of my way of getting back to the community."

Malibu and Miracles is fully funded by donations from the community. People who want to donate can do so on Kendall's website.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.