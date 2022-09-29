Kenosha students learn from veterans; history from those who lived it

There is no better way to learn about history than talking to those who lived through it. Some Kenosha high school students got to speak to veterans – making them the perfect sources for their assignment.

"It gave me a different view on life," said Desmond Miller, a Navy veteran who served from 1992 to 1998. "You would be away from your family for half a year. So now can you understand why being grounded is important?"

More than 20 years later, Miller has wisdom to share.

"Somebody helped me out so if I can help somebody else out by giving them a good word or something, that’s better than giving than something physical," Miller said.

Harborside Academy sophomores took a field trip to the Kenosha Civil War Museum – and interviewed veterans with all kinds of stories for an assignment.

"It’s a good assignment because not a lot of schools do this so when we get to come here and talk to veterans its really fun and interesting to learn about what they do," said Mariana Rogge, Harborside Academy sophomore.

Following their research, the students will write a paper telling the story of one of the veterans – with the takeaways of what they learned.

"Rather than just the big battles and big fights and wars, this is a more personal way. It brings it home. It brings it local," said Khari Bell, Harborside Academy history teacher.

No matter the military branch or time period served, the students' teachers hope they understand one thing.

"Whether they stay stateside or go overseas and fight in combat, our military service is integral to our freedoms in this country," Bell said.