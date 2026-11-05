The Brief A Kenosha police officer shot a suspect after an hours-long standoff in May. The district attorney has ruled the officer's use of force was justified. The suspect was wounded and is charged with attempted homicide.



A Kenosha police officer who shot a suspect after an hours-long standoff was justified in his actions, prosecutors ruled this week.

The backstory:

Kenosha police responded to a domestic violence-related call on the night of May 4. The suspect, 35-year-old Andres Casas, had fled the scene but was found a short time later at a home near 50th Street and 14th Avenue.

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While officers tried to take Casas into custody, police said he shot at them. That led to a standoff that lasted nearly eight hours until Casas came out of a window. As officers tried again to take him into custody, one officer shot and wounded Casas.

Casas was taken to a hospital, and a gun was recovered from the yard where he was arrested. The officer involved was placed on administrative leave. No officers were shot during the incident.

Scene near 50th and 14th, Kenosha

Use-of-force investigation

Dig deeper:

The Racine County Sheriff's Office led the use-of-force investigation. In a letter dated Nov. 2, Kenosha County District Attorney Xavier Solis identified the officer as Michael O'Neil. Solis concluded that O'Neil's "use of deadly force was lawful and justified."

Solis said the investigation determined Casas locked himself inside a home when officers came to arrest him and fired three-to-four shots "almost immediately" after officers forced their way inside. The officers described seeing smoke and a gun barrel pointed at them. Additional gunshots came from the home throughout the hours-long standoff.

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When Casas left the home, investigators said he had a gun in his hand. Solis found O'Neil ordered Casas to drop the gun, but Casas refused. Body-worn cameras showed officers used less-lethal bean bags and a Taser to try to take Casas into custody before O'Neil fired a single shot and hit Casas.

Casas charged

In court:

The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office charged Casas with seven felonies, including five counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and a misdemeanor. Court records show he pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial in August. He's due back in court in January.