Kenosha standoff ends: Suspect in custody, shot by police officer

The Brief A domestic violence call on Monday evening led to an hours-long tactical standoff near 50th Street and 14th Avenue in Kenosha. After the 35-year-old suspect fired at police and later tried to flee through a window, an officer shot and wounded him. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is leading the inquiry into the police shooting, and the officer has been placed on administrative leave.



A tactical situation in Kenosha which started on Monday night, May 4, has been resolved. The suspect has been taken into custody, but not before he was shot by a police officer at the scene.

Kenosha standoff

What we know:

According to the Kenosha Police Department, officers initially responded around 6:15 p.m. Monday to a domestic violence-related call and developed probable cause to arrest a male suspect.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 35-year-old man had fled the scene. He was located a short time later at a residence near 50th Street and 14th Avenue.

Scene near 50th and 14th, Kenosha

A news release says while attempting to take the 35-year-old into custody, the man fired at officers.

Members of Kenosha's Hostage Negotiation Team and SWAT Team used numerous resources over the course of nearly eight hours. It was all an attempt to get the man to surrender safely.

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Officials said at one point, the suspect exited the residence through a window. As officers attempted to take him into custody, a six-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department discharged his firearm, striking the suspect. A firearm was recovered at the location where the 35-year-old was taken into custody.

The 35-year-old was immediately provided life-saving medical care – and he was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Scene near 50th and 14th, Kenosha

No officers were struck by the gunfire.

Investigating team

What's next:

The Kenosha-Racine Area Investigative Team (KRAIT) was dispatched to the scene. The Racine County Sheriff's Office will be leading the investigation.

The officer that fired his service weapon has been place on administrative leave per department policy.