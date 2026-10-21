Kenosha and Seattle killing spree, suspect arrested in Chicago

The Brief A 33-year-old man was arrested in Chicago after a multi-state killing spree in Seattle and Kenosha. Police said Michael Oneal Fleming shot and killed his mother and stepfather in their Kenosha home. Fleming also faces first-degree homicide charges for shooting a gas station clerk in Seattle.



A 33-year-old man who police say went on a killing spree in Seattle and Kenosha was arrested in Chicago yesterday.

Kenosha homicides

What To Know:

During the string of homicides, he shot and killed his mom and step-father in their Kenosha home.

The loss of those two, Rodney Brushwood and Rena Oneal, is still sitting heavy on neighbors' minds.

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Police tape outside an apartment unit in Kenosha

"As a loving couple. A hardworking couple. And I presume they tried to help him all they could because they would strike you as that kind of person," Ophelia Ellis, a neighbor said.

Police said they were shot and killed by Oneal’s son, Michael Oneal Fleming. Monday afternoon, Kenosha police said they responded to their home near 55th and Washington for a welfare check, found the door ajar, and saw their bodies when they went in.

Michael Oneal Fleming

There were indications the two had been dead for days.

"And I still think about them. I still think about them," Ellis said.

Seattle homicide

What To Know:

Police said the suspect, Oneal’s son, had also killed a man in Seattle less than a week before.

Security footage shows Fleming buying a drink at a gas station in Seattle, right before 6 a.m. on Oct. 13. He then shoots the clerk at least four times, killing him.

Seattle gas station shooting scene

Then, according to the prosecutors, left "not in any apparent hurry."

Oneal had a job at a different gas station owned by the same person for four years and had just recently quit.

Police didn’t find a motive for the killing while reviewing the victim’s phone.

Acting "erratic"

What To Know:

After the murders in Kenosha, Oneal’s twin brother told police Fleming had recently texted him and his mom, acting "erratic, delusional and in some sort of mental health crisis."

Fleming was then arrested on the streets of Chicago Tuesday.

Kenosha police thanked community members for providing tips and witnesses that assisted in the investigation. Police did not give any information on a motive.

Ophelia Ellis said she had interacted with Fleming before, saying he was not polite and quiet.

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"And then when it happens right next to you, you don't know that feeling you're going to have. And I couldn't sleep," Ellis said.

Fleming is currently in custody in Chicago. He will be brought to Seattle first to face a first-degree homicide charge. That extradition could take anywhere from a week to a month.

After that, Fleming will be brought to Kenosha County court.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.