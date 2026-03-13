Kenosha police seek suspect wanted for sexual assault

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The Brief Kenosha police are looking to arrest Curtiss Tolefree Jr. for second-degree sexual assault involving a person with a mental illness or deficiency. Tolefree is a Kenosha resident with strong ties to the Kenosha area. Authorities ask the public to call 911 immediately if he is seen, or call the Kenosha Police Department.



Police in Kenosha are looking for the suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault from earlier this year.

Police investigation

What we know:

According to the Kenosha Police Department, on Feb. 21, 2026, officers began investigating a report of a sexual assault and the case was immediately referred to the department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit.

Detectives conducted an extensive investigation and have probable cause to arrest 48-year-old Curtiss Tolefree Jr. on the charge of second-degree sexual assault, specifically sexual contact or sexual intercourse with a person who suffers from a mental illness or deficiency.

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Description

What we know:

Curtiss Tolefree is described as a male, Black, approximately 6’ 0" tall, weighing about 245 pounds, bald, with brown eyes.

He is a Kenosha resident and has numerous ties to the Kenosha community.

What you can do:

If you see Curtiss Tolefree in public, you are encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or the whereabouts of Curtiss Tolefree is encouraged to contact Detective Bray with the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5269, or the department’s non-emergency lines at 262-605-5203 and/or 262-656-1234.