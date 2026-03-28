Kenosha police searching for missing father and son

article

The Brief Kenosha police are looking for a missing father and son, Noah Taylor and Braxton Taylor. They were last seen on video in Chicago. If you have any information, please contact Kenosha police.



Kenosha police need your help in finding a missing father and son, Noah Taylor and Braxton Taylor.

Noah Taylor

What we know:

According to the Kenosha Police Department, the father, Noah Taylor, is described as a 25-year-old male, white, about 5'6" tall and weighing about 115 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Noah is believed to be with his son, Braxton.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Braxton Taylor

What we know:

Braxton is a three-year-old male, white, with a height of 3'0" and weighing about 50 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with light blue and gray horizontal stripes.

Missing information

What we know:

Police believe the two left their home on foot and are wearing the coats in the photo.

An update by Kenosha police says they were both seen on video in Chicago, and they are still attempting to find them, but right now they do not believe they are in Kenosha.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided any information on the circumstances on how or when they went missing.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department's non-emergency line at 262-656-1234.

If you see them in public, call 911 immediately.