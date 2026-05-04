Kenosha police negotiating with suspect after shots fired at officers

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The Brief Kenosha police say a suspect fired at officers during an attempted arrest Monday night. The incident began as a domestic violence-related call near 50th and 14th. Officers are negotiating with the suspect as additional resources respond to the scene.



Police are negotiating with a suspect after officers say he fired at them during an attempted arrest in Kenosha on Monday night, May 4.

What we know:

According to the Kenosha Police Department, officers initially responded to a domestic violence-related call and developed probable cause to arrest a male suspect.

Scene near 50th and 14th, Kenosha

Officers located the suspect at a residence near 50th and 14th around 8 p.m. When they attempted to take him into custody, the suspect fired at officers.

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No officers were struck by the gunfire.

Police said they are working to negotiate with the suspect while deploying additional resources to the area in an effort to safely resolve the situation.

Scene near 50th and 14th, Kenosha

What's next:

Officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.

FOX6 News has a crew at the scene.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.