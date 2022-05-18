Dominick Black charged, tried fleeing Kenosha police on motorcylce

article

Dominick Black, the Kenosha man accused of buying the gun Kyle Rittenhouse used in the shootings of three people in 2020, is now charged with attempting to flee/elude police.

According to a criminal complaint, a Kenosha police officer spotted a motorcycle with no registration near 6th Avenue and 52nd Street on May 13. The officer later identified the operator as Black, who he said he knew from "numerous interactions" in the past.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop as he tailed the motorcycle going 45 mph in a 30mph zone on Sheridan Road. Upon activating the squad car's lights, the complaint states the officer saw Black look briefly into his mirror before continuing at 45 mph. Black shook his head, the complaint states, "as if he was shaking his head ‘no,’" before speeding off.

The motorcycle reached speeds as high as 80 mph in the 30 mph zone, the complaint states, while illegally passing vehicles and riding between lines – nearly striking other vehicles. The officer called off the pursuit due to heavy traffic.

About 15 minutes after first spotting Black, the pursuit since called off, another officer reported finding Black and the motorcycle near 50th Street and Simmons Island Drive.

The complaint states Black's license had been suspended, the motorcycle was still registered under the name of a previous owner and he had no insurance.

Black, 20, made an initial court appearance on May 16, and a judge set cash bond at $5,000. He is due back in court on May 25.

The case involving the weapon supplied to Rittenhouse was dismissed on prosecutor's motion, court records show, and reduced to a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He pleaded no contest and was fined $1,500.

Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charged related to the shootings of three people; Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum died, and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded.