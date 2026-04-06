Kenosha homicide; $2M bond set for man accused of killing estranged wife

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The Brief A Kenosha County judge set cash bond at $2 million for Marckus Plaza, charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of his estranged wife. Prosecutors allege Plaza killed the victim while children were home, hid her body in the basement, and later injured himself while being arrested. Plaza is scheduled for a competency hearing in May.



A Kenosha County judge set on Monday, April 6, cash bond at $2 million for a Kenosha man accused of killing his estranged wife. That defendant is Marckus Plaza.

Kenosha homicide investigation

The backstory:

Plaza is charged with first-degree intentional homicide along with resisting or obstructing an officer.

Prosecutors accuse Marckus Plaza of stabbing his estranged wife, Makayla Plaza, to death with their children in the home on April 1. He was arrested after a manhunt that lasted more than a day.

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Investigators said Plaza slammed the door when officers showed up for a welfare check, dragged the victim's body in the basement, and ran off. Police found him hiding at a salon about a block away from the homicide scene on April 2.

Marckus Plaza

When officers attempted to arrest Plaza, he injured himself with a knife. Two officers were treated at a hospital after they suffered minor injuries during a struggle.

What's next:

Plaza is due back in court in May for a competency hearing.