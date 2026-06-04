Kenosha fatal fire killed 3 children, father accused headed to trial

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The Brief A Kenosha County judge found probable cause on June 4, sending a father to trial for a Thanksgiving 2025 fire that killed his three children. Joshua Kannin faces three counts of child neglect causing death and has entered a plea of not guilty on all charges. Kannin's next court appearance is scheduled for August 5.



The Kenosha father charged in the Thanksgiving 2025 fire that killed his three children is headed to trial.

Thanksgiving fire killed 3 kids

What we know:

Prosecutors accuse Joshua Kannin with three counts of child neglect-causing death.

A Kenosha County judge found probable cause on Thursday morning, June 4, ter hearing arguments from the state and defense. Those arguments included the state calling the case's lead investigator as a witness to the stand.

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Meanwhile, Kannin entered a not guilty plea on all three charges.

Joshua Kannin

Kannin is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 5.