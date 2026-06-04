Kenosha fatal fire killed 3 children, father accused headed to trial
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KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha father charged in the Thanksgiving 2025 fire that killed his three children is headed to trial.
Thanksgiving fire killed 3 kids
What we know:
Prosecutors accuse Joshua Kannin with three counts of child neglect-causing death.
A Kenosha County judge found probable cause on Thursday morning, June 4, ter hearing arguments from the state and defense. Those arguments included the state calling the case's lead investigator as a witness to the stand.
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Meanwhile, Kannin entered a not guilty plea on all three charges.
Joshua Kannin
Kannin is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 5.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access.