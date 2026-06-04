Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha fatal fire killed 3 children, father accused headed to trial

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 4, 2026 5:01 PM CDT
Published June 4, 2026 5:01 PM CDT
article

Joshua Kannin

The Brief

    • A Kenosha County judge found probable cause on June 4, sending a father to trial for a Thanksgiving 2025 fire that killed his three children.
    • Joshua Kannin faces three counts of child neglect causing death and has entered a plea of not guilty on all charges.
    • Kannin's next court appearance is scheduled for August 5.

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha father charged in the Thanksgiving 2025 fire that killed his three children is headed to trial. 

Thanksgiving fire killed 3 kids

What we know:

Prosecutors accuse Joshua Kannin with three counts of child neglect-causing death. 

A Kenosha County judge found probable cause on Thursday morning, June 4, ter hearing arguments from the state and defense. Those arguments included the state calling the case's lead investigator as a witness to the stand. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Meanwhile, Kannin entered a not guilty plea on all three charges. 

Joshua Kannin

Kannin is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 5. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access.

Crime and Public SafetyKenoshaNews