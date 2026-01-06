Kenosha dog attack incident; escaped from home, multiple people injured

article

The Brief Multiple people were attacked by a dog in Kenosha on Saturday, Jan. 3. A Kenosha Police Officer discharged his firearm, fatally wounding the animal. The officer involved has four years of law enforcement experience with the Kenosha Police Department.



Multiple people, including members of the Kenosha Fire Department, were attacked by a dog in Kenosha on Saturday, Jan. 3.

What we know:

According to police, around 9 p.m. members of the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Fire Department responded to a residence near 61st Street and 18th Avenue following a report of a dog bite involving a 36-year-old woman.

While officials and family members were gathered outside the residence, the dog escaped from the home and attacked multiple people, including members of the Kenosha Fire Department.

A Kenosha Police Officer discharged his firearm, fatally wounding the animal.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The officer involved has four years of law enforcement experience with the Kenosha Police Department.

Multiple individuals were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

In accordance with Kenosha Police Department policy, the Kenosha Racine Area Investigative Team (KRAIT) has been activated to review the incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has been assigned as the lead agency for the KRAIT investigation. An internal investigation by the Kenosha Police Department will follow.